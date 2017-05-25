4 convicted in Christmas 2015 beating...

4 convicted in Christmas 2015 beating outside Lancaster bar

Thursday May 25

LANCASTER, Pa.-Four men were convicted Thursday in connection to the brutal assault of a man outside a Lancaster city bar on Christmas morning in 2015. Anthony Maglietta, 45, then owner of Molly's Pub on East Chestnut Street, and three former employees were on trial this week in Lancaster County court on numerous charges.

