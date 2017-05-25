4 convicted in Christmas 2015 beating outside Lancaster bar
LANCASTER, Pa.-Four men were convicted Thursday in connection to the brutal assault of a man outside a Lancaster city bar on Christmas morning in 2015. Anthony Maglietta, 45, then owner of Molly's Pub on East Chestnut Street, and three former employees were on trial this week in Lancaster County court on numerous charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sabrina burkholder
|May 28
|Guest
|1
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|May 23
|Jesussaves
|13
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|May 4
|pulte pollutes
|2
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|K_Mabie
|7
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC