X-Files in Pennsylvania: Is the truth out there in Penn's Woods?
For those X-Files fans who can't wait until sometime next year for the next new episodes of Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, PennLive.com has a look at what truth might, or might not, be out there in Pennsylvania. Fox recently announced that production will begin this summer with plans to air the new episodes sometime in the 2017-18 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr 5
|K_Mabie
|7
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|Feb '17
|next Standing Rock
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|11
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
|Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ...
|Feb '17
|ooh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC