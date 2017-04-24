The Districts coming to Lancaster April 28
The Districts will be swinging through their home county on Friday, April 28, to perform a concert at 7 p.m. at The Chameleon Club, 223 N. Water St., Lancaster. The band, comprised of mostly Warwick High School grads, is in the middle of an international tour.
