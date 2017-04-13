Teens charged with killing 2 brothers due in court
The two Lancaster teens charged with killing two brothers are scheduled to be in court Thursday morning for their formal arraignment. According to police, 18-year old Joshua Proper and 19-year old Juan Cristo-Munoz broke into the home of two brothers on Poplar Street in mid-February by entering through a first story window.
