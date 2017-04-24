Review all clergy qualifications, cou...

Review all clergy qualifications, court says

United Methodist boards of ordained ministry must look at all qualifications to determine whether a ministerial candidate is a fitting applicant - including adherence to the church's position on homosexuality. That is the ruling of the Judicial Council, the denomination's top court, in petitions related to the New York and Northern Illinois conferences, where those boards had publicly declared they would not consider issues of sexuality when evaluating a candidate.

