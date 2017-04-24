Review all clergy qualifications, court says
United Methodist boards of ordained ministry must look at all qualifications to determine whether a ministerial candidate is a fitting applicant - including adherence to the church's position on homosexuality. That is the ruling of the Judicial Council, the denomination's top court, in petitions related to the New York and Northern Illinois conferences, where those boards had publicly declared they would not consider issues of sexuality when evaluating a candidate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr 26
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr 5
|K_Mabie
|7
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|Feb '17
|next Standing Rock
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|11
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC