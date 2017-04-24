Police pieced together that a husband...

Police pieced together that a husband may have murdered his wife...

Wednesday

Richard Dabate, center, appears with attorneys Hubie Santos, left, and Trent LaLima, right, while being arraigned, in Rockville Superior Court. A murdered woman's FitBit data led Connecticut police to arrest her husband in connection with the death, the Hartford Courant reports .

