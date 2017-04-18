Mulling the mill
Silos rise high above the former Wenger Feed Mill property between East Main and East Franklin streets. Photo courtesy of Economic Development Company of Lancaster County Ephrata Borough wants to hear residents' ideas on possible ways to breathe new life into the old Wenger Feed Mill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.
