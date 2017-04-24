Minor quake rattles Lancaster County

A minor temblor rattled parts of Lancaster County on Sunday, with weak vibrations felt as far away as Radnor, Pottstown, and Palmyra, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale and originated about 5 kilometers underground just south of Lancaster at 4:49 p.m., officials said.

