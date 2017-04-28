Man wanted for burglary in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa.- Lancaster police have a warrant and issued the arrest of Luis Rodriguez, 42, for a burglary at a residence on April 25, in the 500 block of Hilton Drive in Lancaster. For the whereabouts on Rodriguez, contact Det.
