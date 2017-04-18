Man heads to jail for stalking colleg...

Man heads to jail for stalking college student and burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Pocono Record

A Pennsylvania man will spend up to six years in prison for stalking a college student and burglarizing the home of another student. LNP reports 24-year-old Tyler Lee, of Lancaster, pleaded guilty to several charges included burglary and stalking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07) Apr 5 K_Mabie 7
News As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch... Feb '17 next Standing Rock 1
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... Feb '17 such an ally 2
Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13) Feb '17 Concerned parent 11
Quick hook up Feb '17 Traveler 1
News Womana s car stolen at shopping center Feb '17 Delsa 1
News Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ... Feb '17 ooh 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,506,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC