Lancaster Police looking for rightful jewelry owners

LANCASTER, Pa. - As part of an on-going investigation, Property Crimes Detectives are hoping that the owners of two pieces of jewelry will recognize the following items: If you are the owner of either of these pieces, or if you know the owner, please contact Detective Dave Weiser at 717-735-3362 or Detective Jason Drouillard 717-735-3476.

