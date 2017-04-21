Lancaster man caught with 630 bags of...

Lancaster man caught with 630 bags of heroin during traffic stop

Friday Apr 21 Read more: WPMT-TV York

LANCASTER, Pa.-A Lancaster man was arrested Thursday after police say they found 630 bags of heroin during a traffic stop. Antonio Torres, 24, is charged with possession with intent to deliver , persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, providing false ID to law enforcement, driving while operating privilge is suspended or revoked and other traffic violations.

Lancaster, PA

