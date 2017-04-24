'Jonah: On Stage' brings biblical story from stage to screen on May 2

To calm the raging storm, the ship's crew sends Jonah flying overboard in "Jonah: On Stage!" in select theaters one night only, nationwide, on May 2, 2017. A massive ship, moving three-story buildings, sea turtles, a live donkey and, of course, a great fish are all part of the set for "Jonah: On Stage."

