Guy Shows Off His Dancing Skills in Front of Cattle
While on a visit to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, dancer Chris Dixon got the urge to dance.Chris needed an audience and got the idea to see how cows would react to him dancing. The cattle seemed entertained by his talents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|11 hr
|Sarah
|12
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr 26
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr 5
|K_Mabie
|7
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|Feb '17
|next Standing Rock
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC