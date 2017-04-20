Annville-Cleona grad helping lead the way in VR Annville-Cleona grad Sovanna Mam is helping lead the way in VR technology with Lancaster-based company, Greenfish. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2p0tjXe Lebanon County native Sovanna Mam is the executive producer of the Lancaster based virtual reality enterprise Greenfish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.