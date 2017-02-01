Wunderlich concerts are very intimate
Chelsea Berry will perform a concert at the Wunderlich House, New St., on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Wunderlich House, New St., Lititz. "Chelsea's beautiful voice and commanding stage presence has brought her across the U.S.," said concert organizer Ruth Wunderlich.
