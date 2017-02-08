Walmart theft suspect sought in Lanca...

Walmart theft suspect sought in Lancaster County

11 hrs ago

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, PA. - East Lampeter Police are looking for a suspect that helped another man steal $700 worth of merchandise from the Lincoln Highway East Wal-Mart on February 2. Police arrested one suspect at the time of the theft, Mario Eduardo Garcia-Aguila, 45, of Lancaster, and charged him with misdemeanor Retail Theft.

