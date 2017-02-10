Two arrested for delivering deadly dose of heroin
Two people are charged with delivering heroin to an Ephrata resident who died in July of an overdose. Ephrata Police charged Patrick C. McEvoy, 25, of Lancaster, and Callie C. Bowen, 20, of Ephrata, with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.
