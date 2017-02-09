Trumpa s immigration order causes jitters for America's refugee hosts

Shamaine Daniels wasn't ready for the phone call she received on January 6: While she and her friends in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania were knitting pink pussy hats and planning to attend the post-inauguration Women's March on Washington, Catholic Charities called her to let her know that the two refugees from Sudan - Suad and Anwar - whom she had agreed to host, would be arriving on January 18. Though she waited for more than a year after volunteering to open her home to two refugees, the 38-year-old's first thought was that she needed more time to get ready. "I had just done a run to Costco and my whole refrigerator was full," she laughed.

