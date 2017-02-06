Suspect identified in December arson at Lancaster auto repair shop
LANCASTER, Pa.- On Saturday December 10, 2016 there was a fire at Doctor Tire 444 S. Prince Street in Lancaster. The State Police Fire Marshall determined that the fire had been intentionally set and was ruled an arson.
