Roots & Blues Festival in Lancaster this weekend

The Dukes of Destiny, a veteran blues and old school soul band from Philadelphia, is the only band out of 70-plus performing at this weekend's Roots & Blues Festival that sent us a press release, so their photo is in this week's Local E. The Dukes are just one of the dozens of artists performing in the big city south of Lititz. The long list of quality acts includes legends like David Bromberg and Billy Price, and local favorites like Steven Courtney and Vinegar Creek Constituency.

