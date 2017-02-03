Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, foresees long N. American winter

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog that can supposedly forecast when the North American winter will end, dashed hopes for an early spring on Thursday when he emerged from his tree stump and saw his squirmy shadow. Barry Edwards of Lancaster, PA, wears a homemade lighted Phil hat at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.