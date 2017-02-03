Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, foresees long N. American winter
Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog that can supposedly forecast when the North American winter will end, dashed hopes for an early spring on Thursday when he emerged from his tree stump and saw his squirmy shadow. Barry Edwards of Lancaster, PA, wears a homemade lighted Phil hat at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ...
|Feb 2
|ooh
|1
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Feb 2
|yup
|4
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Feb 2
|Whiners please stop
|2
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Feb 2
|No more Puppy Mills
|10
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC