Police charge two Lancaster men in Poplar street homicide
According to police, Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr, 19, and Joshua Michael Proper, 18 both of Lancaster are charged after breaking into a home on the 600 block of Poplar Street, Sunday morning and killing two residents inside. The victim's, Leroy Kinsey, 61, of Lancaster and Richard Walton, 62, also of Lancaster were found by officers when police arrived at the home just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of an active robbery.
