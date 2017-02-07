LANCASTER, Pa.- An inmate already serving a decade-long sentence for sexual abuse of a child will serve up to 30 additional years for abuse of a woman that a judge described as "brutal" and "sadistic." Alexander Ramos-Pacheco, 27, was sentenced to 13-30 years in state prison on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and use of a stun gun.

