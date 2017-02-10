'Now they live in the light:' A Syrian refugee family finds only love and compassion in America
LANCASTER, Pa. - Maher Almahasneh returned home from his English language class to a small living room filled with guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ...
|Feb 2
|ooh
|1
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Feb 2
|yup
|4
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Feb 2
|Whiners please stop
|2
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Feb 2
|No more Puppy Mills
|10
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC