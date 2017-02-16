'Micro-hospital' venture moves in on profitable surgeries
A $35 million specialty hospital that's under construction in Lancaster, Pa., is blazing what could be the future of health care by promising big savings with assurances of quality care and patient satisfaction. General acute care hospitals should worry.
