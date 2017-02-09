Large department stores aren't usually the place where shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind creations from local artists and designers usually go but, Bon-Ton is changing that with its "Close to Home" in-store shops. The Springettsbury Township-based retailer announced on Thursday that it will add at least 100 in-store shops to add to the 45 in-store shops the retailer opened last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.