Live-in caretaker wanted for stealing...

Live-in caretaker wanted for stealing $115,000 from client

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Lancaster City Police have an arrest warrant for a caretaker accused of stealing $115,000 from a client. The warrant for Donald Blunt, 51, of Lancaster stems from an investigation of a theft of personal checks from a residence that began on February 14. According to investigators Blunt had been employed by the victim as a live-in caretaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quick hook up 12 hr Traveler 1
News Womana s car stolen at shopping center 20 hr Delsa 1
News Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ... Feb 2 ooh 1
News The Amish Don't Get Autism? Feb 2 yup 4
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Feb 2 Whiners please stop 2
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Feb 2 No more Puppy Mills 10
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC