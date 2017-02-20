Live-in caretaker wanted for stealing $115,000 from client
Lancaster City Police have an arrest warrant for a caretaker accused of stealing $115,000 from a client. The warrant for Donald Blunt, 51, of Lancaster stems from an investigation of a theft of personal checks from a residence that began on February 14. According to investigators Blunt had been employed by the victim as a live-in caretaker.
