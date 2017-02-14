Lancaster ranked 41st best place to l...

Lancaster ranked 41st best place to live ina

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Lancaster and Harrisburg made U.S. News & World Report's 2017 list of the best places to live in America. Lancaster, Harrisburg make list of best places to live in America Lancaster and Harrisburg made U.S. News & World Report's 2017 list of the best places to live in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ... Feb 2 ooh 1
News The Amish Don't Get Autism? Feb 2 yup 4
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Feb 2 Whiners please stop 2
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Feb 2 No more Puppy Mills 10
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
Who is looking for employment Jan 18 AVRV 1
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec '16 Mama6 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC