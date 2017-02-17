Lancaster police continue investigati...

Lancaster police continue investigation of four separate shooting incidents

Friday Feb 17 Read more: WPMT-TV York

No injuries were reported, Lancaster Bureau of Police said, at four Lancaster City incidents of shots fired. There is not enough evidence to prove the incidents are related at this time, police said, however, they said they are continuing their investigation into each incident.

