Lancaster police continue investigation of four separate shooting incidents
No injuries were reported, Lancaster Bureau of Police said, at four Lancaster City incidents of shots fired. There is not enough evidence to prove the incidents are related at this time, police said, however, they said they are continuing their investigation into each incident.
