Lancaster man in weekend fight charge...

Lancaster man in weekend fight charged with strangulation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

A Lancaster man is jailed after he allegedly beat up and strangled another man during a fight over the weekend. East Lampeter Township Police responded on Saturday, February 18 to a fight in progress outside an apartment in the 2000 block of William Penn Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quick hook up 18 hr Traveler 1
News Womana s car stolen at shopping center Mon Delsa 1
News Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ... Feb 2 ooh 1
News The Amish Don't Get Autism? Feb 2 yup 4
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Feb 2 Whiners please stop 2
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Feb 2 No more Puppy Mills 10
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,290 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC