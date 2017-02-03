Lancaster Convention Center is Under New Funding Plan That Should Promote Economic Stability
Discover Lancaster, Lancaster's Tourism Bureau, announced it will be asking the County commissioners to consider raising the lodging excise tax. The tax would increase from 1.1% to 3% and generate $3-3.5 million annually for marketing costs according to Discover Lancaster.
