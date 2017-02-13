Lancaster city man to serve up to 9 years in prison for burglary spree
LANCASTER, Pa.- A Lancaster City man is set to serve up to 9 years in prison for burglaries last year at six area businesses. Michael Haynick, 31, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of burglary and related charges for crimes committed between April and May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ...
|Feb 2
|ooh
|1
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Feb 2
|yup
|4
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Feb 2
|Whiners please stop
|2
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Feb 2
|No more Puppy Mills
|10
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC