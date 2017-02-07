Jonah: on Stage! to Set Sail in Cinem...

Jonah: on Stage! to Set Sail in Cinemas This Spring

For more than four decades, experiencing one of Sight & Sound's biblical stage epics meant a drive to Lancaster, PA or Branson, MO. But on May 2, 2017, all that is about to change when one of Sight & Sound's musical dramas splashes into movie theaters nationwide from Fathom Events for a special one-night presentation called JONAH: On Stage! In addition to this incredible production, audiences will get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the history of Sight & Sound Theatres, whose live stage shows have been seen by more than 22 million visitors worldwide.

