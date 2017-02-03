Harrisburg return to City Island full-time in 2017
The Harrisburg City Islanders will play every home match of the 2017 USL Regular Season at FNB Field. The decision marks the clubs return to City Island after one year in limbo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brotherly Game.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ...
|Feb 2
|ooh
|1
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Feb 2
|yup
|4
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Feb 2
|Whiners please stop
|2
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Feb 2
|No more Puppy Mills
|10
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC