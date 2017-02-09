Harrisburg makes top 35 'Best Places ...

Harrisburg makes top 35 'Best Places to Live,' outranks other PA cities

The magazine noted in its highlights of the city that "the great outdoors are easily accessible...Bikers and runners take in the scenery of the Susquehanna River on the trails of Riverfront Park. Residents also enjoy hiking the famous Appalachian Trail or camping and mountain biking in the many nearby state parks and forests."

