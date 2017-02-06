Flooring Designed for Healthcare, Education
Armstrong Flooring, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, says its ColorArt Medintech and Meditone Diamond 10 Technology Coating are formulated especially for healthcare and educational environments. The homogenous sheet flooring systems are low-VOC and contain no ortho-phthalates or heavy metals, according to the manufacturer.
