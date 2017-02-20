Delaware man kills himself after shooting passing driver on Route 283
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa.- A Delaware man and shot and killed himself after police believe he was involved in a shooting incident minutes earlier on a Manheim-area road. At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a Lancaster woman called 911 and reported that her husband was shot while he was driving on Route 283.
