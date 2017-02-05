Criminal record not a barrier to second-chance crew job

In a Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 photo, from left, Ryan Ocasio, Kevin Polite, Christian Maldonado and Eddie Patton look through their renovation project, a home in the 300 block of Laurel Street, in Lancaster, Pa. Polite, who was paroled from state prison in 2014, is part of a job-training program to give individuals with a criminal record a second chance at employment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.