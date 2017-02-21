77-year-old woman scammed in puppy pu...

77-year-old woman scammed in puppy purchase

A 77-year-old Willow Street woman sent money to someone in Georgia selling a puppy, but never received her new pet, state police say. The woman sent $1,428 on Jan. 27 to an advertiser in Berlin, Ga., who was selling a red poodle puppy, state police in Lancaster said.

