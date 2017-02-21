77-year-old woman scammed in puppy purchase
A 77-year-old Willow Street woman sent money to someone in Georgia selling a puppy, but never received her new pet, state police say. The woman sent $1,428 on Jan. 27 to an advertiser in Berlin, Ga., who was selling a red poodle puppy, state police in Lancaster said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|6 hr
|Concerned parent
|11
|Quick hook up
|Mon
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Mon
|Delsa
|1
|Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster ...
|Feb 2
|ooh
|1
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Feb 2
|yup
|4
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Feb 2
|Whiners please stop
|2
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Feb 2
|No more Puppy Mills
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC