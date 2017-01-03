Waiting for another shoe to drop: Akron welcomes the New Year
Akron's New Year's Eve shoe drop featured a newly refurbished sneaker and a recently installed permanent pole to raise and lower the town's iconic Chuck Taylor to officially ring in the New Year. Akron rang in the New Year Saturday night with the town's locally-famous midnight shoe drop.
