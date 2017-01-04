Two Lancaster man charged with separa...

Two Lancaster man charged with separate rapes

11 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Jamell Prister, 26, and Jose Vasquez-Galarza, 35, will face counts of rape and other related offenses for the incidents that happened in Lancaster City in late November. Prister is at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail and charged with rape and other abuse of his ex-girlfriend at a N. Queen St. residence.

