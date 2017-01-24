Teen killed in officer involved shooting in Lancaster
Around 12:30am Tuesday police were involved in a shooting in the southeast side of Lancaster according to the District Attorney's office. The DA's spokesman says the suspect, 18-year-old Jose Efrain Rodriguez, is dead.
