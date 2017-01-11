Steven Courtney: he's not just for ki...

Steven Courtney: he's not just for kids anymore

A few weeks ago, Steven Courtney was performing at Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg when he noticed a young man fixated on him. Courtney later approached the gentleman, who told him he went to Farmdale Elementary School and remembers Courtney performing there as a children's musician 15 years ago.

