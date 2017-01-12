Seniors in the Coalition for Medicare...

Seniors in the Coalition for Medicare Choices Mobilize Ahead of New...

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The Coalition for Medicare Choices , the nation's largest and most influential organization dedicated to protecting Medicare Advantage , is mobilizing its 2 million members across 30 states to protect MA. This mobilization will be supported by a seven-figure advertising campaign to raise awareness about the value and importance of MA plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec 16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec 15 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov '16 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
News The Amish Don't Get Autism? Nov '16 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC