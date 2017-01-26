Put unemployment center workers back on the job
A number of Pennsylvanians who have dealt with unemployment compensation service centers complained about long wait times and busy signals before Dec. 19. The furlough of 521 call center employees and other staffers that day may have only increased their chagrin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 25
|Pink Eye
|216
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov '16
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC