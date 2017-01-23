Police release surveillance video of ...

Police release surveillance video of J&E Grocery armed robbery in Lancaster

Police have released surveillance video that they say shows a man who robbed the J&E Grocery in Lancaster city on Saturday night. Officers responded to the store located along the 500 block of Woodward Street around just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

