Orrstown Bank announces Carlisle bran...

Orrstown Bank announces Carlisle branch closing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Orrstown Financial Services announced that it will close its branch at 2250 Spring Rd. in Carlisle on April 28. It will also close the seasonal facility at 100 Bryn Mawr Rd., the Carlisle Events 'Car Show' branch, on May 18. Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and CEO, said, "We have three convenient full service branches located in close proximity to the facilities we are closing and much of the customer traffic had migrated to those locations as the market matured. We constantly evaluate all of our delivery channels based on client traffic, demand for loans and deposits, and other industry metrics and trends."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Jan 25 Pink Eye 216
Who is looking for employment Jan 18 AVRV 1
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec '16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec '16 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov '16 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC