Orrstown Bank announces Carlisle branch closing
Orrstown Financial Services announced that it will close its branch at 2250 Spring Rd. in Carlisle on April 28. It will also close the seasonal facility at 100 Bryn Mawr Rd., the Carlisle Events 'Car Show' branch, on May 18. Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and CEO, said, "We have three convenient full service branches located in close proximity to the facilities we are closing and much of the customer traffic had migrated to those locations as the market matured. We constantly evaluate all of our delivery channels based on client traffic, demand for loans and deposits, and other industry metrics and trends."
