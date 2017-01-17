Nine things to look forward to in Lan...

Nine things to look forward to in Lancaster County in 2017

Read more: The Ephrata Review

Lancaster County is home to so many unique events, festivals and concerts that it can be difficult to keep track of it all. If you haven't experienced a concert at Long's Park or watched an ice carver create an elegant sculpture at the Lititz Fire & Ice Festival, you might want to mark these events on your calendar.

