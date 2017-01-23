McCaskey grad tracks fugitives on CBS...

McCaskey grad tracks fugitives on CBS reality show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The York Daily Record

Jermaine Finks is one of 18 hunters on what CBS is calling the world's most elaborate game of hide-and-seek. McCaskey grad tracks fugitives on CBS reality show Jermaine Finks is one of 18 hunters on what CBS is calling the world's most elaborate game of hide-and-seek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) 4 hr Pink Eye 216
Who is looking for employment Jan 18 AVRV 1
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec '16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec '16 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov '16 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,509 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC